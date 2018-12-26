PAAS demands release of relief money to Dang bus accident victims

Led by Alpesh Katheriya, PAAS workers staged a dharna at Surat District Collector’s office here on Tuesday, demanding immediate release of the compensation money that was announced by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to the family members of the students who were killed and injured in the Dang bus accident last Saturday.

The PAAS leader also demanded that all those injured in the accident should be admitted to a multi-specialty hospital and their medical expenses should be borne by the government.

The CM had announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh each for the 10 students’ families who died in the accident. The government had also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the 28 severely injured students who have been shifted to Surat Civil Hospital from Ahwa.

“We have put forth our demands before the state government through Surat District Collector. Now if our demands are not met, we will not leave the spot and continue our dharna,” Alpesh Katheriya said.

Ten children were killed and dozen others injured after a bus carrying students of a coaching centre fell into a 200-foot-deep ravine in Mahal and Badripada forest area of the district on Sunday. Police had registered a criminal case against the driver and the owner of coaching centre where the students studied.