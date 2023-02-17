Paan shop owner stabbed to death in Mundra, youth held

A shopkeeper was allegedly stabbed to death inside his shop by a 28-year-old man in the port town of Mundra in Kutch district Thursday. The accused, Irfan Khokhar, was detained by police from Mundra itself hours later. The situation in the town was under control though cops have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around noon when the victim, identified as Bhavanpuri Goswami (54), was playing carrom with a few others at his paan shop on the Juna Bandar Road in Mundra. Saurabh Singh, the superintendent of Kutch West police, said Khokhar rushed into the shop and stabbed Goswami once from behind.

“The deceased suffered a stab wound in his left jaw. He was rushed to a hospital alive but succumbed to the injury with doctors saying that prima facie, he died due to excessive bleeding,” Singh told The Indian Express. Goswami was also a priest at Rameshwar Mahadev Mandir, a shiva temple near his hotel.

The accused, who runs an automobile garage in the Mundra town, was detained shortly after he stabbed Goswami, police said.

Prima facie, Singh said, the incident did not seem to have any religious angle. “In fact, the fathers of the deceased and the accused had been schoolmates and the two had family relations, too. But during primary interrogation, the accused said that the deceased used to say things about his father and grandfather that he didn’t like. Today also the same thing happened. Hence, the accused went back to his home, brought a knife and stabbed the deceased… the family of the deceased has also not levelled any allegations so far,” the SP said.

Police said that the Goswami’s paan shop and Khokhar’s garage are located on opposite banks of Bhukhi river. The victim’s last rites were performed in the evening.