Gujarat confidential: Branding Oxygen

While BJP state vice-president Bharat Boghra has been instrumental in setting up facilities for Covid-19 patients, former BJP MLA Hira Solanki has set up a covid care centre (CCC) in Rajula town of Amreli district, in collaboration with a local NGO. Solanki, former parliamentary secretary from Rajula Assembly constituency, also arranged for a few dozen cylinders of medical oxygen for free distribution among Covid-19 patients. These cylinders had stickers bearing Solanki’s photo saying the oxygen was from him “free of cost”.

Crematorium Task

Four large crematoriums operated by NGOs in Rajkot city have been struggling for the past two weeks to meet the demand. In normal times, they do cremations only during day time but now they have been directed to work round-the-clock as casualties are mounting. A few volunteers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have taken it upon themselves to lend a helping hand to these crematoriums and are assisting the staff engaged by NGOs for cremations, following Covid-19 protocol.