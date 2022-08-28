Owner, two managers of Vadodara restaurant booked a second time for running ‘couple’s box’

The Sayajigunj police arrested a restaurant owner and two managers Saturday in Vadodara city for allegedly running an illegal “couple’s box” in a restaurant in the Fatehgunj area of the city—the second such offence registered against them since May.

The three arrested include the owner Chetan Hadiya, 31, and two managers Krishna Chauhan, 19, and Sagar Solanki, 30.

The hotel allegedly charges Rs 250 per hour for couples to spend time in a “private couple’s box” created in the hotel.

The Sayajigunj Police booked the accused for the same offence in May this year for disobedience of prohibitory orders under Indian Penal Code Section 188, and were granted bail.

Police Inspector RG Jadeja of Sayajugunj said the accused had returned to their hotel and restarted the couple’s box.

“The She Team of the police station raided the hotel again and we arrested the accused from the reception counter. The couples at the hotel were let off with a warning but the owner and two managers were booked for violating prohibitory orders for the second time. If they repeat the offence once more, we will initiate a stricter action against them.”

A release from Sayajigunj Police station Saturday said, “The said restaurant Box cafe had created illegal couple boxes in order to facilitate private space for couples to spend time. The boxes (cubicles) were created such that no one can view the persons occupying the boxes… There is a prohibitory order in place against the creation of such private spaces.”

Advertisement

The two accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 188 for violation of prohibitory order in force and released on bail as it is a bailable offence.