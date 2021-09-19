Owaisi to meet jailed former MP Atiq Ahmad in jail today

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo and Member of Parliament from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi will be in Gujarat on a one-day trip on Monday wherein he will meet jailed former MP Atiq Ahmad at the Sabarmati Central Jail and his party workers in Ahmedabad with an eye on the upcoming Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections.

A week ago, Owaisi had met the family of Atiq Ahmad, a Mafiosi-turned-politician, who is currently designated as a “gangster” by the Uttar Pradesh government and jailed at Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, and had claimed that he will field Ahmad as an AIMIM candidate in the UP Assembly polls. Owaisi is expected to meet Ahmad at the visitor’s room facility in the jail.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shamshad Pathan, Ahmedabad head of the AIMIM Gujarat, said, “Our MP will be meeting Atiq Ahmad at Sabarmati Jail and then address our party volunteers with an eye on the upcoming Gujarat Vidhan sabha polls.”