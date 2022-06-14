Owaisi hits out at breakdown of rule of law, tells PM to shut courts

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over “differential treatment” of the Muslim community and a breakdown of “rule of law”, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said the PM should shut down courts as chief ministers are deciding on the guilt and innocence of a person.

Speaking at a rally at Bhuj on Sunday, Owaisi said, “I am against violence (tashadud)… by the public and or by the police… When something is said about (PM) Modi, Yogi (Adityanath, UP CM) or Mamta Banerjee (West Bengal CM), they (dissenters) are thrown in jails… But Nupur Sharma says ill (about the Prophet) and you (BJP) have safely keep her at home.”

Owaisi, whose rally was aimed at campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat, was referring to former BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments against the Prophet during a television debate.

“Two Muslim kids were shot at in Jharkhand. This would not have happened had the PM taken action. I condemn violence and protests should happen within the confines of the Constitution… In Prayagraj, people protested so they (BJP government) demolished Afreen Fatima’s house. The Uttar Pradesh government said that she and her father are responsible (for the protests). Then why do courts exist? What are courts, judges, police for, if you (CM) decide,” Owaisi said.

Pointing out that it has been 15 days since Sharma’s comments, Owaisi said, “No action is taken against Nupur Sharma but a judgement is passed against us (Muslims) that ‘you are the main culprit, your house will be demolished’….If they (Fatima) did it, then pursue court proceedings. Ensure they are legally punished, put them in jail, get them convicted. Has the UP CM become Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Justice that he will decide whose house will be demolished? Even if Afreen Fatima’s father is found guilty, how can you demolish his house? By running a bulldozer, you have not demolished Afreen Fatima’s house but rather you have bulldozed over India’s rule of law. You have weakened India’s principles. Tell me India’s prime minister, if this is not hate then what is it?”

“They say the house was illegal. Then was the BJP government in UP sleeping for the past six years? When a BJP minister’s son takes the life of six persons, the Supreme Court cancels his bail and the BJP doesn’t demolish his house… but they demolish Afreen Fatima’s house. Who is the one discriminating? What kind of justice is this,” the AIMIM chief said.

Calling on people to raise their voice, Owaisi said, “I appeal to the PM that this bulldozer that you’re using against one particular community, is weakening the Constitution. If the country has to run, it has to run within the ambit of the Constitution, else shut down the courts, lock the courts, ask the judges to not come because the CM will decide who is guilty/culprit. What is the need for courts and police? Remember, the ones demolishing houses are the ones weakening India.”