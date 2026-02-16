Over Rs 9,610 crore transferred to more than 33 lakh farmers affected by unseasonal rain last year: Gujarat Governor

GOVERNOR ACHARYA Devvrat on Monday said that the state government has, till date, given Rs 9,610 crore to more than 33 lakh farmers affected by the unseasonal rains last year. Devvrat was delivering his customary speech at the Gujarat Assembly on the first day of the budget session in which he spoke on a range of initiatives and achievements of the state government. As the Governor was delivering the speech, the members of the opposition demanded loan waiver for farmers while raising slogans.

On the relief to farmers, the Governor said, “This time, the monsoon rains turned into tears for the farmers. In this difficult time of excessive rains, this government has stood as a steadfast ally of the farmers. My government has announced a huge agricultural relief package this year to help farmers tide over the impact of unseasonal rains. So far, more than 33 lakh farmers have been given Rs 9,610 crore of assistance which has been deposited in affected farmers’ bank accounts. The government started the calculation and payment of the losses incurred by the farmers on an immediate basis and completed it within the stipulated time. This is a first example in the history of Gujarat that such a large amount of assistance has reached the accounts of the farmers directly in such a short time. This shows that if the intention is strong, even disasters can be overcome. This work shows the sensitivity and commitment of my government towards the farmers.”

The Governor also mentioned in his speech that the government has announced a total relief package of more than Rs 11,000 crore to help the farmers.

He said, “The Chief Minister, showing a sympathetic approach, has announced a relief package of more than Rs 11,000 crore to help farmers recover from the losses caused by the floods and unseasonal rains in the state. This historic package is not just an aid, but an ‘honour’ of the hard work of the sons of the soil and a ‘Mission’ to revive the agricultural economy. The relief package announced by the State Government is not just a policy measure, it is a reflection of a sentiment – that the state government is with the farmers. These steps will serve as a strong platform towards recognizing the hard work of the farmers and boosting an agriculture-based economy in the state.”

As the Governor was delivering his speech, the members of opposition from Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were seen raising the issue of loan waivers for farmers. Some of the members were heard raising slogans such as, “Kheduto nu devu maaf karo (Waive the debt of farmers).”

On providing employment, the Governor said, “In order to provide an opportunity to the youth to serve the people, the youth whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the “demographic dividend”, more than 30,000 candidates have been awarded appointment letters by my government in the last year.”

“In order to ensure that this process continues uninterrupted and regularly, the state government has prepared a 10-year recruitment calendar for manpower planning under which, the state government has planned to fill more than two lakh posts in a phased manner from 2024 to 2033,” he added.

On the efforts being made by the government to promote natural farming, the Governor said, “To increase the scope of natural farming in the State, Gujarat Prakritik Krushi Vikas Board and the world’s first Natural Farming Science University have been established in which training, inspirational tours, research, mega camps, seminars, exhibitions are organised on natural farming…So far, around 19 lakh farmers have been trained in natural farming…More than eight lakh farmers have adopted natural farming in the State.”

On water management, the Governor said that Gujarat which was known as a water-scarce region has now become a water-rich state. He also said that Gujarat has achieved the transitioning from reliance on groundwater for water supply systems to utilising surface sources such as rivers, reservoirs, canals and lakes.

The Governor also spoke on the encroachment removal campaign of the state government and said, “Encroachments on valuable government lands have been removed in the state as part of the Encroachment Removal Campaign. These include the removal of encumbrances on a total of 1636 survey numbers from approximately 4135 hectares of land during the period from April-2025 to December-2025, the value of which is estimated at (Rs) 3765 crores based on Jantri.”

The Governor spoke on a number of other initiatives and achievements of the government in sectors such as energy, food and civil supply, industry, tourism, health and family welfare, education, social welfare, tribal development, women and child development, urban development, rural development, labour, skill development and employment, roads, revenue, sports, science and technology, forest & environment, law & order etc..

“As the comprehensive development of Gujarat radiates like the sun…we must advance the developmental journey of Gujarat even further. By building Atmanirbhar and Viksit Gujarat, we have to contribute to build a self-reliant, Viksit Bharat. Gujarat is the growth engine of the country and it is our collective duty to enhance its strength,” he said while calling upon the Assembly members to strengthen the development journey of Gujarat.