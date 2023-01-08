scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

4 booked over illegal adoption in Dahod

The Dahod CPU received information that a tribal couple had handed over their child to a migrant family without undertaking the legal process for adoption

The four booked were identified as Raysinh Bhabhor, his wife Ramila, Vijay Chauhan and his wife Ritadevi. (Representational/File)
The Dahod District Child Protection Unit (CPU) booked four persons in an alleged case of illegal adoption after receiving a tip off that a tribal couple handed over their child to a migrant couple from Uttar Pradesh.

The Dahod CPU received information that a tribal couple from Limkheda taluka, having eight children, including three sons, had handed over their ninth born –a son, to the migrant family without undertaking the legal process for adoption. The four booked were identified as Raysinh Bhabhor, his wife Ramila, Vijay Chauhan and his wife Ritadevi.

According to the probe conducted by the Dahod CPU, Raysinh Bhabhor and his wife Ramila, who delivered their ninth born in October 2022, had promised to hand over the child to Vijay Chauhan and his wife Ritadevi as raising another child was seemingly out of their means.

The probe revealed that the Chauhans had been childless and had shared close ties with Bhabhors. When Ramila allegedly revealed to Rita that the family had been unable to buy meals from the meagre earning of her husband as a farm labourer, it was allegedly Vijay who suggested to the Bhabhors to hand over the child to them after his birth.

More from Ahmedabad

As per the agreement, once Ramila delivered the ninth child, the Bhabhors handed over the child to the Chauhans. The probe report also alleges that Chauhan had even allegedly procured documents of the child’s birth registered with the gram panchayat by providing false information, showing Vijay and Rita as the biological parents. The District CPU has now approached the district police to file a formal case against the four persons – Raysinh, Ramila, Vijay and Ritadevi.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 00:41 IST
