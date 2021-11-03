Over 8,000 houses for police personnel to be ready in a year

In the wake of “grade pay agitation” by families of police personnel across the state, the Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia informed on Tuesday that a total of 8,638 houses for police personnel are being prepared in the next year.

Recently, several families of police personnel had protested in Gandhinagar and other cities demanding an increase in pay grade for police personnel, formation of police union and better housing facilities as well as allowances.

The state government had announced forming a five-member committee to address the grievances made by the protesting families.

“Under the essential services provided to the personnel of police department, the state government is working towards ensuring rent-free housing facilities in each district and city of Gujarat. To ensure housing for all police personnel in the state, the Gujarat government has come up with an action plan in implementation. Under the action plan, the police housing corporation recently handed over 104 houses of B Class and in the next one year, a total of 8,638 houses of B Class will be prepared which will be equipped with excellent facilities,” read a statement from the office of DGP Ashish Bhatia.

“The satisfaction ratio when it comes to housing allotment is greater in Gujarat Police personnel compared to other states and to ensure that this ratio increases, step including improvement in housing design are being taken,” the statement read.

The office of Gujarat DGP also informed that during the recent agitation for demand in increase of grade pay, a total of 571 police personnel are facing preliminary probe for departmental action owing to their alleged indiscipline.

“Apart from the 571 police personnel facing enquiry, a total of 19 FIRs have also been lodged across the state for inciting police personnel towards disaffection and 25 accused have been arrested. Meanwhile, the senior police officials including police commissioners, range inspector generals, superintendents and commandants held a total of 3521 meetings with junior police personnel recently to understand their grievances,” informed the office of DGP.