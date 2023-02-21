Over 80 booked in Ahmedabad for gambling ahead of engagement function

The Gujarat Police during a raid have booked 89 people who were involved in gambling in the Paldi area of Ahmedabad, and seized Rs 1.58 crore, which includes ‘muddamal’ (belongings) and cash, from their possession. A huge crowd gathered outside the Ellisbridge police station Tuesday even as the police probe was on.

“All these people got together for a wedding engagement ceremony to be held on Tuesday. As a part of the celebration, they were gambling in two flats of Laxmi Niwas, near Pritamnagar Akhada, in Paldi area, and were caught while patrolling,” said Ellisbridge inspector B G Chetariya.

According to a statement, one of the persons booked in the case Harshil Desai, 24, is a businessman and a resident of Navrangpura area. All those who were booked belonged to either Navrangpura or Pritamnagar area. Apart from this, 98 phones worth Rs 29.38 lakh, 35 two-wheelers and 18 cars have been seized worth about Rs 1.26 crore.”

Chetariya said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been booked against them.

The relatives of those booked crowded outside the police station. “We do not know what exactly happened, and are not among those booked. Most of the people present here (outside) are here for the case,” said one of the relatives.