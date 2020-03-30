Over 7,000 calls on helpline numbers: Gujarat govt

In picture, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Till Monday, the state-level helpline number received 908 calls, whereas the district-level helpline number received 6,103 calls. (File photo) In picture, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Till Monday, the state-level helpline number received 908 calls, whereas the district-level helpline number received 6,103 calls. (File photo)

The Gujarat government has established a state-level helpline number (1070) and a district-level helpline number (1077) to facilitate various demands of the public, following the national lockdown imposed on March 25 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Monday, the two helpline numbers have received over 7,000 calls from different quarters of the society.

The operation of the state-level exercise is being undertaken under the supervision of two IAS officers, Dhananjay Dwivedi and Anupam Anand.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dwivedi said that they have been receiving calls on subjects broadly categorised under medical needs, milk and dairy supplies, food-related grievances and needs related to the industrial supply chain of essential goods.

Dwivedi added that many calls were regarding the movement of migrant workers in the state. “We were getting these calls till yesterday. Migrants would inquire about their movement to their native places in and outside Gujarat. Initially, we used to pursue them not to leave the place. But if they insisted on leaving for their native place, then various authorities of the state government like the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), district collectors and the Home department made arrangements for their transport, ” Dwivedi said.

Till Monday, the state-level helpline number received 908 calls, whereas the district-level helpline number received 6,103 calls.

