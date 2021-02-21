scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 20, 2021
Over 70 bottles hidden in police station; 4 cops booked For ‘Hiding’ liquor bottles

An FIR was registered against a police inspector and three constables of the local crime branch at Modasa in Gujarat.

By: Express News Service | Modasa |
February 21, 2021 1:04:06 am
An FIR was registered against a police inspector and three constables of the local crime branch at Modasa in Gujarat’s Aravalli district on Saturday for allegedly hiding over 70 bottles of alcohol inside a police station, an official said.

