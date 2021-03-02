Over 61k get first shot of Covid vaccine on Day 1 of third phase

The First day of the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive for those above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 years with serious comorbidities on Monday saw over 61,000 getting inoculated even as Surendranagar outperformed the state average.

Sabarkantha vaccinated 4,000 third phase beneficiaries followed by Dahod (3.800 plus) and Vadodara district (3,200 plus) indicating rural districts fared better. Tribal districts of Narmada and Dang fared the worst with fewer than 100 beneficiaries of third phase receiving the first shot.

In Ahmedabad city, the drive was marked with “technical glitches” and a “low turnout against the target, where 997 people got their first shot.

In the state, 61,254 from the two categories received the first shot, which is an average of nearly 1,856 persons per district, as per the state health bulletin. Ahmedabad city saw more second-dose takers than those from the third phase beneficiaries’ group.

In Surendranagar, 2,000 persons got their first shot on Monday, out of the nearly 1.5 lakh third phase beneficiaries in the district with 48 vaccine sites, including two private facilities. One of the two private hospitals saw zero turnout.

District collector K Rajesh said, “Here the workload on government facilities is more…here the populace is largely rural as a result of which there were spot registrations. Plus the true momentum will come when vaccination starts at the sub-centres.”

As per state immunisation officer Nayan Jani, since January 16, “nearly 750 minor adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), such as fever, giddiness, vomiting, etc.” have been reported. Jani estimates nearly 47 lakh beneficiaries in the third phase.

Across the state, 522 private facilities and approximately 1,100 government facilities are available for vaccination, said Jani. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s wife, Anjali Rupani, took the vaccine at Apollo Hospital in Gandhinagar.

Surat city fared better than Ahmedabad city, where 1,527 people across various private and government vaccination centres were inoculated, as per the Surat Municipal Corporation. Of these, 1,377 first-dose recipients were above 60 years old and 150 were between 45 years to 59 years with comorbid conditions.

Across the state, over 61,200 third phase beneficiaries took the vaccine, while over 12,000 who took the second dose. Ahmedabad city saw nearly 3,000 second-dose takers vis-a-vis nearly 1,000 third phase recipients on Monday.

Top bureaucrats, including DGP Ashish Bhatia, Ahmedabad district collector Sandip Sagale, district development officer Arun Mahesh Babu, city police commissioner Sanjay Srivastav, who had taken the first dose on January 31, took their second dose on Monday.

AMC, which has made available vaccination facilities across all AMC-run hospitals, state government hospitals, grant-in-aid Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) Hospital, 74 urban health centres and seven community health centres, along with several private hospitals and clinics (93 such facilities, including city and rural) saw a tepid response, marred by “technical issues”.

“We are taking on-the-spot registrations at government facilities and for private facilities, one would require prior Co-WIN registration. The turnout was low… we have three lakh registered in the third phase. There were issues on the Co-WIN application as well as with data entry and data management… we are targeting to vaccinate 3,000 each day… There were approximately 3,000 second-dose takers from the city jurisdiction today,” said an AMC health official. AMC has 41 private facilities.

Nayan Jani, said, “There were queries on how to use the Co-WIN app as it was the first day. We had to coordinate with private facilities on how to deposit the payment to the government and how to get receipt.”

Ahmedabad Medicity campus which houses the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital had two vacccination centres — at the old trauma centre of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and at the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC).

At IKDRC, Krishnamurari Sharma (51), who was infected with COVID19 last year and had a kidney transplant five years ago, got his first dose. Sharma said, “I was visiting the hospital (IKDRC) today for my routine check-up when my doctor suggested that I should take the vaccine… So I went and was given Covishield vaccine… I was fine and drove back home… My wife donated her kidney in 2015 when I got the transplant so I asked if she too could take the vaccine but they told me to wait because she is only 43…”

In Rajkot, 1,781 senior citizens and 70 people between 45 to 59 years of age with comorbidities were among 3,056 people administered the vaccine at 45 centres with health officers saying no adverse event was reported.

“Around one lakh elderly in Rajkot city are eligible to get the vaccine and the response on the opening day was good. Around two per cent of the city’s population (around 13 lakh) are estimated to be falling in the category of 45 to 59 years of age with co-morbidities. Thanks to public awareness campaign, people are turning up to get themselves immunised. Of the 1,781 elderly who turned up to get a dose vaccine dose administered, 1,600 came without prior registration,” Dr Lalit Vanja, municipal officer of health (MoH) of Rajkot, told The Indian Express.

Of the 70 comorbid persons vaccinated on the first day, 51 had used the walk-in option while 19 chose the open-slot option, said Vanja. “Today, we had allotted 25 open slots per session site. We shall decide this number on daily basis,” Dr Vanja said, adding no adverse effect was reported.

Along with first doses to elderly and those with comorbidities, 1,011 health workers and frontline corona-warriors also took second doses of the vaccine on Monday. Rajkot municipal commissioner Udit Agrawal was among those who took the second dose.

“I came to get myself immunised after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s message that we should be among first to take the vaccine to increase confidence of public about the drive,” 60-year-old Prof Kamlesh Joshipura, former vice-chancellor of Saurashtra University, said, after taking the vaccine at a private hospital in the city.

Mayur Shah (61), a real-estate developer from the city, said he had no apprehension about the safety of the vaccine. “I had no hiccup in getting a shot of the vaccine as it is safe. Lakhs of people have got the doses and very few have had adverse reaction,” Shah said.