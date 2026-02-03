Over 60 licences & permits to be cancelled, nine new wards declared as ‘no cattle zones’

With parts of nine new wards along with high-traffic public areas declared as ‘No Cattle Zones’ on Tuesday, around 65 licences and permits issued by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to cattle owners will be cancelled in the coming days.

In a joint action by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Police and State Reserve Police (SRP), Maninagar ward and Kankaria of the South Zone along with Stadium ward, Paldi, Nava Vadaj, Naranpura, Chandkheda, Motera and Sabarmati areas of the West Zone are declared as ‘No Cattle Zones’ on Tuesday.

Recently, Gota ward of the North West Zone, Khadia ward of the Central Zone, Sardarnagar ward of the North Zone and Navrangpura wards in the West zone were declared as ‘No Cattle Zones’.

The declaration by the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner is under the ‘Zero Tolerance to Cattle Nuisance’ campaign launched with the objective of public safety, improving traffic regulation, and enhancing civic infrastructure across the city.

“While parts of four wards were recently declared as no cattle zones nine new areas are added in the list making it total 13 wards. Under the ‘No Cattle Zones’ even licenses already issued to cattle owners under Stray Cattle Control Policy–2023 will be revoked,” CNCD Head of Department Naresh Rajput told The Indian Express.

Nearly 40 licences in 13 wards will be revoked under this decision.

To eliminate obstructions caused by stray cattle in high-traffic areas such as the airport, railway stations, gardens, religious places, bus stations, Sabarmati Ashram, stadiums, schools and colleges, universities, markets, bridges, ring roads, railway crossings, underpasses, junctions, national highways and the Sardar Patel Ring Road, the Police Commissioner has declared several areas as ‘No Cattle Zones’.

“Similar cancellation of licences will apply to these public spaces as well. Around 25 such licences will be cancelled. This implies that cattle owners who were issued licences now will not be allowed to keep cattle around such areas,” Rajput told this paper.

“In view of the increasing heavy footfall at important public places, joint teams comprising the Cattle Nuisance Control Department (CNCD) Department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, City Police, SRP, and various departments of sub-zone offices have initiated strict enforcement of ‘No Cattle Zone’ notifications across the city,” AMC authorities stated.

In accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court and Gujarat High Court, and in line with the Stray Cattle Control Policy–2023 implemented by the Gujarat Government, the Corporation’s CNCD Department has deployed special teams to control stray cattle in the city.

“For effective implementation of these notifications, joint inspections are being carried out by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the Police Department. As part of this drive, informative boards are being installed in no-cattle zones. Simultaneously, inspections of cattle shelters, verification of licences and permits, relocation of cattle and strict enforcement actions are being undertaken. Action is being initiated against owners keeping cattle without licences or in numbers exceeding permitted limits. Licensed cattle owners are being given an opportunity to shift their cattle outside the city, and if compliance is not ensured within the stipulated time-frame, the cattle are being seized and sent to cattle pounds. To continuously maintain the ‘Zero Tolerance to Cattle Nuisance’ status, joint teams are conducting regular and intensive checks,” AMC officials said.

Under the campaign, a recent joint drive was conducted in the Maninagar area of the South Zone by teams from CNCD, Solid Waste Management, local police, SRP and the Estate Department. During this operation, a total of 94 cattle under 19 licences and permits were shifted outside the city, while 19 cattle sheds and one water trough were removed. Informative boards have also been installed in the no-cattle zone areas. Implementation of this drive has commenced in areas including Stadium, Motera, Vadaj, Naranpura, Navrangpura, Airport, Sola, Ghatlodiya, Maninagar, Kankaria, Khadia and Sarangpur.