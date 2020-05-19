Over 5,000 stranded Keralites wait to go home

Till Saturday, 447 Shramik trains left Gujarat for other states. Over 6.26 lakh migrants have left the state this month.(File) Till Saturday, 447 Shramik trains left Gujarat for other states. Over 6.26 lakh migrants have left the state this month.(File)

Twenty-six-year-old Anu Jacob Kurishingal had come to Ahmedabad in December 2019 after she got a job at an academic institution in the city. Faced with an uncertain future, a workplace that closed down, and no money to sustain her rental accommodation, she is among the 5,000-odd Keralites who have registered to leave Gujarat.

“I ran out of money and food few days ago. I am currently being supported by Ahmedabad Kerala Samajam which gave me a kit of essentials items,” said Anu who occupies a single room in Nirnaynagar locality of Ahmedabad.

“I have not paid the rent of Rs 5,000 for April… And I cannot afford to fall ill here,” she said adding that she hardly steps out of her room for the fear of contracting Covid-19.

Another Keralite who has listed to return to Kerala is Joykutty Celestine (53) who is stuck at a friend’s place in Khanpur in the old city. Joykutty, a rubber mat trader who visits Ahmedabad two times a year —- during Diwali and in March —- said, “My return flight to Kerala on March 25 got cancelled… I am living alone in a house of a friend who managed to leave. I am diabetic and I also suffer from hypertension…”

Joykutty said he even contacted the local MLA of his hometown Kollam for help. “When trains are being arranged for those from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to return, why can’t the Gujarat government do something to help those stranded like us,” he asked.

Till Saturday, 447 Shramik trains left Gujarat for other states. Over 6.26 lakh migrants have left the state this month.

According to the Gandhina-gar Malayali Samajam, over 5,000 Keralites have registered on Kerala government’s NORKA (Non Resident Keralites Affairs) website.

Geromic George, nodal officer for inter-state movement between Kerala and Gujarat, wrote to P Bharthi, his counterpart in Gujarat government, stating that 5,088 stranded Keralites have registered on NORKA portal and the “Government of Kerala is willing to facilitate the return of stranded Keralites in Gujarat via special trains. These trains could originate from Ahmedabad.”

The Ahmedabad district collector K K Nirala responded the same day stating that a special train was being arranged for first batch of 1,572 passengers on May 16 with stoppages at Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thriuvanthapuram.

“However, the Government of Kerala did not respond or acknowledge the letter sent by the Ahmedabad district collector,” said Baiju Panoly of Gandhinagar Malayalee Samajam.

Geromic George, nodal IAS officer for inter-state movement, Kerala government, told The Indian Express, “We have communicated twice to them (Gujarat government). Trains will start from multiple locations in Gujarat soon,” George said.

In a late night communication on Sunday, Kerala government has requested trains to be operated from Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat.

“In the letter written to us yesterday, Kerala government has raised objection to sending people from hotspots like Ahmedabad. However, they have agreed to run three trains from Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara. They are creating a payment gateway with Indian Railways, where passengers selected and approved by the Kerala government will be sent SMS and will be allowed to pay and board the trains,” P Bharathi, IAS officer, who is coordinating evacuation of migrants to southern parts of the country from Gujarat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.