Over 50 tonnes of wood gutted in Ahmedabad fire

Over 50 tonnes of firewood kept in a godown near Memco bridge in Ahmedabad was completely gutted in a fire on Saturday evening.

According to officials of Ahmedabad Fire Safety Department, no injuries or fatalities were reported in the fire which occurred in a four storey building located in an industrial pocket.

Fire officials said the blaze started at Mahavir Home Decor godown in shed number 27 at Ambika estate around 4:40 pm on Saturday. It took over fire hours for the fire fighters to douse the fire.

“The first call was made around 4:42 pm and in total 54 fire fighters and officials including the chief fire officer were rushed to the spot along with three fire tankers, seven Gajraj tankers, JCB machines, and an ambulance was at standby. Water spray and jet were used from nine different angles on the impacted building. Positive pressure ventilator was used to ensure that smoke doesn’t accumulate at one place. Forced entry was made at the building’s backside by demolishing the wall using JCB machines. The fire was finally doused and no injuries were reported,” said a senior fire official in Ahmedabad.

Police and Forensic Sciences Laboratory personnel were then rushed to the spot.

“Prima Facie it appears that welding work was going on in the building when due to the presence of thinner liquid (extremely inflammable) the fire started. Further investigation is on,” added the official.