Covid vaccine for 15-18 age group: Over 5 lakh kids get first shot on Day 1 in Gujarat

As many as 5,55,312 children of the estimated 35 lakh in the age group of 15 to 18 years in Gujarat were administered the Covid-19 vaccination on the first day of the drive on Monday, as per CoWIN dashboard data as of 10 pm.

Among the major cities, Vadodara city topped the list, claiming it has covered over 19 per cent of its target children population, followed by Rajkot city at 17 per cent and Ahmedabad city at 14 per cent on the first day.

In the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) jurisdiction, 36,871 children were administered the vaccine, with the highest in the east zone at 8,104, followed by the south zone at 6,365 and west zone at 5,495. South west zone saw the least vaccination in this age group with 2,510 doses administered. The AMC and Ahmedabad rural jurisdiction combined has an estimated 2.50 lakh beneficiaries in this age group.

The vaccination drive in the city was kicked off from Podar International School in Chandkheda, Ahmedabad, in the presence of city mayor Kirit Parmar, municipal commissioner Lochan Sehra, deputy municipal commissioner of health Praveen Chaudhary, local councillors of the ward and other municipal officials. Session sites were held at 80 private and municipal schools through 80 urban health centres.

In Surat city, 26,124 students got doses in 120 schools with the vaccination programme postponed in some schools due to ongoing examinations. The SMC has identified 1.92 lakh eligible beneficiaries in this age group across 700 government and private schools in the city. On the first day of the drive, Surat city covered 13 per cent of its target children population.

In Valsad district, 23,414 eligible students across 94 session sites were administered the doses, of the estimated 91,000 eligible beneficiaries in the district. Around 1,000 vaccinators were involved in the drive in Surat that started at 9 am, while in Valsad, 120 vaccinators were at work.

SMC medical officer Dr Pradip Umrigar said, “We have done micro-level planning to carry out vaccination of students… We are hopeful that we will be able to complete the target by Saturday… if needed, we will increase the number of health officials and the number of schools. We have appointed around 1,000 nodal officials in various schools to coordinate and make arrangements.”

In Vadodara city, 19,128 children above 15 years took their first shot on Monday, with the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) claiming that it has achieved 19.79% target of vaccinations for the 15-18 age group on day one.

In Rajkot, the health department of Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) organised vaccination camps in 71 educational institutes and administered the first dose to 14,300 students by 4 pm Monday.

“Our target was 15,000 to 18,000 students on Monday and by 4 pm, our teams had administered first doses to 14,300 students. This figure is likely to be revised as the drive will go on till 7 pm,” said Amit Arora, municipal commissioner of Rajkot. Vaccination camps were organised in 71 educational institutes on the first day.

An official release from the RMC said that the civic body aims to administer the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 80,000 children in the age group of 18 to 15 by January 9. It said that vaccination camps will be organised in 317 schools and colleges.

“The children who are out of school or colleges can also walk into these vaccination camps or at our UHC (urban health centres),” the municipal commissioner added.