Over 4,000 industrial units resume operations in Gujarat

Almost a month after the lockdown was imposed in Gujarat in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, over 4,000 industrial units in the state have resumed operations on Monday. “Apart from the city limits of eight municipal corporations and 162 municipalities, the state goverment has given permissions to industries in rural areas. Today around 4,000 industrial units have begun operations,” said Ashwini Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister.

According to the government, the highest number of industries have begun in Kutch district where 750 units have started operations. Apart from that, 700 units in Ahmedabad, 600 units in Rajkot, 450 in Bharuch, 150 in Surat, 400 in Junagadh, 200 in Vadodara and 400 in Morbi have reopened.

The ship-breaking industry at Alang have also started operations.

Among the sectors that have started operations are the ceramic industry in Morbi, chemical industries in Bharuch, oil millers and engineering units in Rajkot, engineering units in Kutch and Ahmedabad. “The Japanese body, JETRO has also thanked the state government,” Kumar added.

Industrial associations, however, said that not all those who got permissions have been able to start operations on Monday due to labour shortage. Ajit Shah, president of Sanand Industrial Association said, “Though permission has been granted to all 150 units under our association, only 5-6 units began operations today. Few more will be able to start operations in the coming days, but a majority will be able to begin only after May 3 because there is a huge paucity of labour.”

Ashish Patel, head of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Gujarat said that applications to restart at least 266 incomplete real-estate projects have been given to the Ahmedabad district administration. A majority of these projects are within the city limits and involves 18,000 unskilled and skilled workforce.

The Gandhinagar-based Federation of Industries and Association (FIA) in a letter written to Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday raised objections to certain provisions in the Government of India’s circular regarding the guidelines for reopening and described them as “harsh” measures. Pointing to conditions where factories have to either transport their labour force or shelter them in their factory premises, the industry body representing industries located within GIDCs stated,

“Most of the MSME units have 1000-1500 square meter area. How will be a small industry be able to accommodate stay of workers… This type of temporary settlement creates a hoard of complications with respect to safety, food, good housekeeping.” Pointing to the possibility of FIRs being registered against the factory owner if a worker is found infected, the FIA stated that the worker can get infected anywhere or show symptoms when the industry restarts which would not be due to the fault or caused by the industry. “The above are very harsh penalties,” the letter states.

Regarding the transportation of workers, the industry body stated, “the workers from the surrounding villages are facing lot of hardships to reach the factory site. They are stopped by their sarpanches from leaving the villages and if they reach factories, they are not allowed to re-enter the villages.”

