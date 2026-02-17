Over 40 schools in Gujarat get bomb threats, all hoax: Police

Senior police officers said the schools received the emails around 7 am on Monday with the message threatening detonation of the bombs by 1:11 pm. The email also claimed that bombs were planted in cars and school buses. (File photo)

Several schools in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Vadodara districts received bomb threats by email on Monday morning. After the premises were checked by the police, all the threats were declared hoaxes.

A total of 23 schools in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar districts received bomb threats on Monday. These included 15 schools and a university in Ahmedabad city, 5 schools in Rural Ahmedabad, and 2 schools in Gandhinagar.

Meanwhile in Vadodara, as many as 18 schools received emails threatening simultaneous bomb blasts

Vadodara City Commissioner of Police, Narasimha Komar said, “The Cyber crime police station, along with other sister organisations will launch an in-depth probe in the matter to trace the origin of the emails, the identity of the sender and their objective. We will thwart any further action. We have received such mails in the past and looking at the content of the mail, it appears to be a mischievous act. We have assured the school management and parents that we are making all attempts to ensure that their academic sessions and scheduled examinations go off smoothly.”