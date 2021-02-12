Over 350 teachers allowed to skip Covid-19 vaccine shot

AFTER resentment from primary school teachers of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) School Board against a circular mandating teachers and other staff to get themselves vaccinated for Covid-19, over 350 teachers were allowed to exercise their choice of not getting vaccinated Thursday.

Out of 416 municipal school teachers who were individually directed to mandatorily report at the Pandit Deendayal Auditorium in Bodakdev with their supervisors Thursday morning to get vaccinated through a circular issued by AMC School Board Administrative Officer L D Desai, 61 were vaccinated.

The Indian Express reported on February 9 and 10 on how teachers were mandatorily asked to get vaccinated despite objections. Several teachers had claimed that those who objected were not allowed to sign the muster roll on February 10 morning.

This is the fourth time when municipal school teachers who did not get vaccinated in earlier drives were asked to report at a venue, this time though mandatorily.

“Of those present today, 61 were vaccinated. Remaining were allowed to go on medical grounds,” Desai who was himself monitoring the vaccination camp at the auditorium told The Indian Express.

The circular dated February 10 also stated that if any employee has any medical reason, a decision will be taken based on the advice of the health experts present at the site. Principals have to ensure that no teacher remains absent.

“When doctors, AMC officers, school board officers, government officials, and 98 per cent of teachers have taken the vaccine then why should not all teachers too. So, I request all teachers without medical reasons to get vaccinated,” Desai had justified the mandate.

Teachers who had started reaching the camp site as directed from 9.30 am were first made to wait for almost an hour after registration process as they were communicated by the authorities that the vaccination would start anytime. “In between we were mentally pressured again as one of the officials came and announced that we have to get vaccinated and there is no harm in getting it. A few of those who were tired of rushing to the camp every day on authorities directions and the mental torture through their threats stood up and got vaccinated,” one of the teachers who got vaccinated Thursday said.

However, later when the authorities realised teachers’ objection, they allowed them to leave even with the medical reason cited to the authorities verbally.

“On Tuesday, teachers who came with huge medical files were also told that they would have to get vaccinated. But today I cited them the medical reason and they simply let me go,” one of the municipal school teachers at Rakhiyal while leaving the auditorium told this paper.