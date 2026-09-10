Over 300 BJP functionaries ‘show interest’ in contesting 12 seats on Surat Municipal School Board
The MSBS runs around 365 municipal schools in Surat imparting education to over two lakh students in Gujarati, Hindi, English, Urdu, Odia and Marathi mediums – from Classes 1 to 8. Over 5,800 teachers are employed at these schools.
The chairman of MSBS Rajendra Kapadia said, “During my tenure of 2.5 years, we have laid foundation stone of 60 new schools buildings and inaugurated 30 buildings. The approximate construction cost of such buildings is Rs. 250 crore and we have got such an amount from the state government under Sarva Siksha Abhiyan.”
MORE THAN 300 BJP functionaries have expressed interest with the party headquarters to become members of the committee of the Municipal School Board, Surat (MSBS), that has just 12 seats. As per the instructions of the party leadership, elected corporators must cast their votes for the candidates. The election will be held on October 9.
The MSBS runs around 365 municipal schools in Surat imparting education to over two lakh students in Gujarati, Hindi, English, Urdu, Odia and Marathi mediums – from Classes 1 to 8. Over 5,800 teachers are employed at these schools.
In April, the election to 120 seats of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) were conducted and results declared. BJP candidates (the party had 93 councillors after the 2021 election) won 115 seats, while four seats went to AAP (which was down from 27 seats in the previous elections) and a single candidate from the Congress won the election (Congress scored a zero in the previous election).
Now, the authorities have begun the process of electing the MSBS management committee. Earlier, the BJP sought suggestions and inputs from its leaders and workers interested in becoming board members.
The MSB, Surat, has 15 members, of which three are appointed by the state government, and elections will be held for the remaining 12. Among the 12 seats, one seat is reserved for SC/ST candidates.
Sources in the Surat BJP said that over 300 party leaders and workers had approached party headquarters and submitted their bio-data showing interest in becoming a member of MSB, Surat. It would be difficult for the party’s top leaders to decide 12 members out of 300 functionaries.
As per the notification related to the election of MSB issued on Wednesday, the last date for submitting the forms is 23rd September at the Surat Mayor’s Office at SMC. The verification of the forms will be done on 1st October. The election will be held between 3 to 5 pm on 9th October at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s hall in SMC. The counting of votes will be done on the same day and later the results will be declared.
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The chairman of MSBS Rajendra Kapadia said, “During my tenure of 2.5 years, we have laid foundation stone of 60 new schools buildings and inaugurated 30 buildings. The approximate construction cost of such buildings is Rs. 250 crore and we have got such an amount from the state government under Sarva Siksha Abhiyan.”
A commerce graduate, Kapadia added, “We have taken care of each and every requirement of the students and teachers. We have provided school dresses, with schools, stationary items, etc. Our main aim was to give better education and provide good facilities to the students and teachers and we are very much satisfied with our services. As in the last 2.5 years not a single issue of MSBS has come into the record.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More