Over 300 BJP functionaries ‘show interest’ in contesting 12 seats on Surat Municipal School Board

The chairman of MSBS Rajendra Kapadia said, “During my tenure of 2.5 years, we have laid foundation stone of 60 new schools buildings and inaugurated 30 buildings. The approximate construction cost of such buildings is Rs. 250 crore and we have got such an amount from the state government under Sarva Siksha Abhiyan.”

MORE THAN 300 BJP functionaries have expressed interest with the party headquarters to become members of the committee of the Municipal School Board, Surat (MSBS), that has just 12 seats. As per the instructions of the party leadership, elected corporators must cast their votes for the candidates. The election will be held on October 9.

The MSBS runs around 365 municipal schools in Surat imparting education to over two lakh students in Gujarati, Hindi, English, Urdu, Odia and Marathi mediums – from Classes 1 to 8. Over 5,800 teachers are employed at these schools.

In April, the election to 120 seats of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) were conducted and results declared. BJP candidates (the party had 93 councillors after the 2021 election) won 115 seats, while four seats went to AAP (which was down from 27 seats in the previous elections) and a single candidate from the Congress won the election (Congress scored a zero in the previous election).