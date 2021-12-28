Over 30 talukas in Gujarat record unseasonal rainfall

Over 30 talukas in the northern districts and the Kutch region of Gujarat experienced unseasonal rainfall in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The rainfall is expected to damage standing crops in these districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an alert for dense fog in parts of Saurashtra and Kutch on Tuesday.

Till 8am on Tuesday, Kankrej taluka in Banaskantha recorded the maximum 21mm rainfall in the state, followed by Posina in Sabarkantha district (12mm). Both the places are in northern Gujarat bordering Rajasthan.

There is also a forecast for light rain in Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Patan, Dahod, Panchmahal, Mahisagar and Aravalli on Tuesday.

Other talukas that received rainfall are Khedbrahma, Himmatnagar, Vijaynagar, Prantij, Idar and Vadali in Sabarkantha. Also, Danta, Bhabhar, Vadgam, Deesa, Dantiwada, Tharad, Lakhani, Vav and Palanpur in Banaskantha district reported unseasonal rainfall.

A few places in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Aravalli, Kutch, Meshana and Patan districts, too, reported rainfall.

In view of the unseasonal rainfall, the Department of Agricultural Meteorology, Dantiwada issued an impact-based forecast for agriculture. “Due to the forecast of light rain, farmers are advised to protect their crops and withhold irrigation and chemical spray for standing crops. Keep young calves indoors during rain,” the advisory stated.