Over 3 lakh litre of biodiesel seized, 2 arrested

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) seized 3,70,800 litre of biodiesel, re-cycled oil and acid at an industrial unit in Anand and arrested two persons involved in the illegal production and sale of biodiesel.

According to ATS officials, a raid was conducted at the industrial unit of Hindustan Enviro Life Protection Services Limited in Vadgam village under Khambat of Anand where allegedly illegal biodiesel was being manufactured.

“A raid was conducted on the premises where we found that in the guise of ‘re-refining’ of wastage oil, a group were manufacturing biodiesel. We have seized 3.70 lakh litres of biodiesel, re-cycled oil and acid used as catalyst in the manufacturing process. Two accused have been arrested in the case,” read a statement from the Gujarat ATS.

The owner of the factory unit has been identified as Ahmed Lakadia. The Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia on Saturday held a meet with senior police officials of the state and asked them to form teams at district level to crack down on illegal production and sale of biodiesel.