Over 25 108 ambulance pilots felicitated

The 108 Emergency Service run by GVK EMRI felicitated more than 26 pilots (drivers) for their selfless duty in providing emergency response and proper pre-hospital care. Awards and appreciation were given by Jashvant Prajapati,chief operating officer of the GVK EMRI,and other senior officials.

More than 26 pilots were awarded across the state,out of that 7 pilots were from north Gujarat,five from central Gujarat,6 from south Gujarat and 8 pilots were from Saurashtra region.

The day was marked as Pilot Day,recognising pilots for their selfless duty.

