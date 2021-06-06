Over 23L in 18-44 age group vaccinated: Gujarat CM

Gujarat on Saturday reported 996 new cases of Covid-19, reporting fewer than a 1,000 cases after over two-and-half months. As many as 15 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The state also administered 1.98 lakh vaccine doses in the age group of 18-44 years, as per the daily health bulletin. A total of 2.63 lakh doses were administered throughout the day across all age groups.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Rupani in a press release said that over 23 lakh people from the age group of 18-44 years were given free Covid-19 vaccine and the state has spent Rs 93.15 crore for the same.

Another order of three crore doses have been placed with the vaccine manufacturers, the release added.

On the other hand, Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel wrote to the chief minister, imploring the state government to take up the goal of vaccination rigorously before a third wave of Covid-19 surge hits the state. In this regard, Patel exemplified that a model similar to Punjab government can be emulated, where an incentive of Rs 10 lakh has been announced as village development grant for villages that achieve 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccination. “I am not giving advise to the Gujarat government but they can announce that villages that achieve 100 per cent vaccination will get an additional five lakh rupees grant,” his communication said.

Meanwhile in Ahmedabad, journalist Mahendrabhai Parmar (61), who was formerly with UNI and was last working with Gujarat Information Department, died of post-Covid-19 complications on June 4, at his South Bopal residence.

He is survived by his mother, wife, daughter and elder brother. Speaking to this paper, his daughter Dharisha said, “He had kidney issues since the last six years and had to go for regular dialysis. Overall he was doing better health-wise. His platelet count had gone up. He also recovered from Covid-19 around May 17. Then yesterday his condition worsened and by the time my mother could call for an ambulance, he had passed away.”