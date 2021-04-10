‘Over 20 special trains to UP, Bihar available from Ahmedabad and Gandhidham’

Many cities like Lucknow have witnessed an unprecedented rush at railway stations. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Days after media reports on migrant workers planning to move back to their home states in the wake of rising Covid cases and strict night curfews in Gujarat, the Western Railways (WR) said on Friday that over 20 special trains to cities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as destinations are presently operating from Ahmedabad division of WR.

The Indian Express had recently reported on how migrant workers in Surat and Ahmedabad are planning to go back to their home states as Covid cases continue to surge in Gujarat.

A statement issued by the WR Ahmedabad division said, “There is no need for passengers to worry or create a rush as over 20 special trains from different railway stations under Ahmedabad division are currently operating for UP and Bihar. Right now, we have trains to Bhagalpur in Bihar and Puri in Odisha from Gandhidham railway station in Kutch. Moreover, from Kalupur and Sabarmati railway stations, we have special trains for Barauni, Sultanpur, Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Rishikesh in Uttar Pradesh, Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, Puri in Odisha and Muzaffarpur, Patna and Darbhanga in Bihar. We are constantly looking at the waiting lists of these trains and if need arises, extra coaches will be added.”