Over 20 international restaurants to come up in GIFT City in a year: Gujarat Deputy CM

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Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday said that more than 20 ‘international-class’ restaurants will come up in Gujarat InternationalFinance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar, in the next one year.
The state government, he said, is working “seriously on the ‘Working and Living in GIFT City’ model so that employees get the best facilities to stay there”.
Sanghavi was speaking at the inaugural session of ‘IFSCA Talent Vista Summit-2026’ on the theme ‘Shaping Global Talent for India and the World’ at GIFT City.
“To make GIFT City a new-age global financial centre, the focus will now be on creating ‘world class talent’. For this, prestigious universities such as IIM-Ahmedabad, MICA, Nirma and Gujarat National Law University are preparing a new visionary youth force. Foreign universities established in GIFT City have also joined this work. The government is committed to providing maximum opportunities to these youths through structured internship and placement framework,” Sanghavi said.
Addressing industry leaders, vice chancellors of various universities and youth from across the country, Sanghavi gave a detailed overview of the development and future vision of GIFT City.
The Deputy CM said that GIFT City is not just an infrastructure project, but a center for realising the dreams of millions of youth of the country by preserving their spirit and values.
Urging entrepreneurs to invest in the state, the Deputy CM said that there may be some difference in incentives in Gujarat compared to other states, but “there is no other place like Gujarat in terms of political and policy stability”. “The Gujarat government is always ready to listen to the questions of investors and find solutions to their issues,” he said.
On the occasion, the Deputy CM inaugurated Wipro’s new office at GIFT City. Welcoming big companies like Wipro to GIFT City, he said that “Gujarat is a land of opportunities and it is the best time to invest here”.
Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra said that GIFT City is no longer just a fantasy or idea, but has become a global financial infrastructure. “Financial activities that were taking place abroad for decades are now coming to India. As a result, India’s capital market has become strong and high-value employment is being created in India. As per the Prime Minister’s vision, GIFT City will become an important bridge to achieve the goal of ‘Developed India’ by 2047,” he stated.
Uday Kotak, Chairman of GIFT City, presented a roadmap to establish GIFT City as a world-class financial hub. He identified geopolitical stability, world-class infrastructure, ease of living, and the independent regulatory framework of the IFSCA as the core pillars of GIFT City’s success.
Emphasising the importance of talent in the era of artificial intelligence and evolving skill sets, he described GIFT City as a laboratory for transformation and innovation. He expressed a firm commitment to bringing GIFT City on par with the world’s best financial centers through the “One Team, One Dream” synergy between the Government of India, the Government of Gujarat, and the regulator.
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