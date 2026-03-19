Over 20 international restaurants to come up in GIFT City in a year: Gujarat Deputy CM

Addressing industry leaders, vice chancellors of various universities and youth from across the country, Sanghavi gave a detailed overview of the development and future vision of GIFT City.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday said that more than 20 ‘international-class’ restaurants will come up in Gujarat InternationalFinance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar, in the next one year.

The state government, he said, is working “seriously on the ‘Working and Living in GIFT City’ model so that employees get the best facilities to stay there”.

Sanghavi was speaking at the inaugural session of ‘IFSCA Talent Vista Summit-2026’ on the theme ‘Shaping Global Talent for India and the World’ at GIFT City.

“To make GIFT City a new-age global financial centre, the focus will now be on creating ‘world class talent’. For this, prestigious universities such as IIM-Ahmedabad, MICA, Nirma and Gujarat National Law University are preparing a new visionary youth force. Foreign universities established in GIFT City have also joined this work. The government is committed to providing maximum opportunities to these youths through structured internship and placement framework,” Sanghavi said.