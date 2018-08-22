Over 20 Cong MLAs Meet Deputy CM Cong throws its weight behind Hardik over fast

Congress MLA Virji Thummar said the BJP government was refusing permission to Hardik because it is “scared”. (Photo: Javed Raja) Congress MLA Virji Thummar said the BJP government was refusing permission to Hardik because it is “scared”. (Photo: Javed Raja)

The Opposition Congress on Tuesday came out in full support of Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel over the latter’s plan to sit on an indefinite hungerstrike from August 25 on the issue of granting reservation to the members of his community in government jobs and education.

Congress MLA from Dhoraji, Lalit Vasoya, on Tuesday led a delegation of around 20 Congress MLAs and met Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on the issue of government authorities denying permission to Hardik to hold his indefinite fast at a public place.

“Hardik is pressing for the Patidar community’s demand for reservation. For that he wants to sit on an indefinite fast in a peaceful manner which is his right. However, the authorities are not giving him permission. So, to protest this act of the state, we gave a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister. We had taken appointment to meet the chief minister (Vijay Rupani), but for some reason he left for some work. So, we met Nitinbhai and gave him memorandum. Nitinbhai told us that our demand was beyond his powers and he will convey it to the CM,” Vasoya, who was an active member of Hardik Patel’s PAAS before being elected to Assembly as a Congress MLA, said.

Congress MLA Virji Thummar said the BJP government was refusing permission to Hardik because it is “scared”. “The government is trying to derail the agitation by not granting him permission to hold the fast,” he said. “Gujarat is the land of Mahatma Gandhi. We urged the government to give Hardik permission to sit on a fast. Not just Hardik, anyone who wants to protest in a peaceful manner should be allowed to do so,” Congress MLA Lalit Kagathara said.

On August 16, Hardik had announced that he would sit on an indefinite fast in Ahmedabad for the quota demand from August 25, but was denied permission. He and his aides, including Alpesh Katheriya, were arrested on Sunday. On Monday, Hardik sought permission to sit on an indefinite fast at Satyagrah Chhavni in Gandhinagar. Vasoya said that the Congress MLA protested against the misuse of imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC “to curb people’s voice”. “It is clear that the government is trying to harass people for raising demands in democratic manner,” Vasoya said, adding that he would be accompanying Hardik during his fast. WITH PTI

