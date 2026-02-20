Over 2 lakh farmers got Rs 1,191 cr aid for buying tractors in past 5 years: Agriculture minister

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Over the past five years, more than 2 lakh farmers in Gujarat have been paid assistance of Rs 1,191 crore for purchasing tractors, Cabinet Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani informed the house in response to a starred question raised by BJP MLA Jitendrakumar Patel from Naranpura constituency on Friday.
The question asked on the AGR-50 Tractor Assistance Scheme in the state in the Legislative Assembly, Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani presented details that during the last five financial years, a total of Rs 1,191.94 cr of financial assistance has been paid directly to the bank accounts of a total of 2,01,605 farmer beneficiaries of the state for the purchase of tractors.
The AGR-50 (Tractor Assistance Scheme) was launched in 2011-12 by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi to accelerate agricultural mechanisation in Gujarat. Initially, this scheme was started with a provision of Rs 55 crore, the main objective of which was to modernise agriculture by increasing cultivation and production, Vaghnai said.
Today, the scope of this scheme has been expanded, the Minister said, adding that a provision of up to Rs 800 crore has been made in the Budget for this scheme. Gujarat has become the first state in the country to provide such a large amount for tractor components, he added.
The limit of assistance in the purchase of tractors has also been increased to Rs 1 lakh. “Through this scheme, the problem of shortage of farm labourers has been solved and the farmers of the state are becoming prosperous with the use of modern machinery and increasing their income,” he added.
Aid to farmers for tractors in past five years
2021-22: Rs 144 cr assistance to 30,568 farmers
2022-23: Rs 142.08 cr assistance to 29,933 farmers
2023-24: Rs 282.34 cr assistance to 59,311 farmers
2024-25, Rs 238.16 cr assistance
2025-26 (up to December 31, 2025), a total of Rs 325.36 cr assistance given to 32,566 farmers
