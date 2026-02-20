Over 2 lakh farmers got Rs 1,191 cr aid for buying tractors in past 5 years: Agriculture minister

The limit of assistance in the purchase of tractors has also been increased to Rs 1 lakh. (File photo)

Over the past five years, more than 2 lakh farmers in Gujarat have been paid assistance of Rs 1,191 crore for purchasing tractors, Cabinet Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani informed the house in response to a starred question raised by BJP MLA Jitendrakumar Patel from Naranpura constituency on Friday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The question asked on the AGR-50 Tractor Assistance Scheme in the state in the Legislative Assembly, Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani presented details that during the last five financial years, a total of Rs 1,191.94 cr of financial assistance has been paid directly to the bank accounts of a total of 2,01,605 farmer beneficiaries of the state for the purchase of tractors.