Over 18-20 lakh duplicate voters in Gujarat: Congress

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress complained to the Election Commission of India that more than 18 lakh “duplicate” voters are currently registered across the state.
In a press conference held in Gandhinagar Saturday, CJ Chavda, chief whip of Congress said, “Today, a delegation of Gujarat Congress leaders met the Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat and submitted an application. Recently, in the span of less than eight months, drafts of electoral rolls were published for Gujarat which had several discrepancies. Since assembly elections are approaching, an electoral roll correction drive is going to be launched again all over the state. The intent of such a drive is to ensure that no voter is left behind from the electoral process. However, what’s equally important is to ensure that no voter is registered twice.”
An independent survey by the Congress has revealed the presence of 18-20 lakh duplicate voters in the state, Chavda added.
“After the electoral roll draft was published last month, our party’s election department conducted a parallel survey with the help of block level assistants and we have found some shocking results,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
In the constituencies of Mehsana, over 11,000 voters were found to be registered twice. Similarly, in Gandhinagar North constituency over 5,000 voters are registered twice. “Duplicate voters have been found in a single family or neighbourhood. These duplicate voters have been registered for several years and have been voting twice in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Their names have not been rectified even after the 2017 Assembly polls. We estimate that there are 18-20 lakh duplicate voters registered across the state. We demand that a fresh electoral roll list be prepared by identifying these 18-20 lakh voters and strict action be taken against officials who conducted this faulty drive,” added Chavda.
Pune: 25th drum circle held in city
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Gang targets Saudi-based professor in Delhi’s Defence Colony, makes off with cash, docs
Mumbai Confidential: Plan cancelled
‘Testing only way to confirm swine flu infection; follow precautions advised for Covid’: Epidemiologist Dr Lancelot Pinto
This wedding card in form of medicine packaging is going viral
Man City fight back for thrilling 3-3 draw at Newcastle
Organiser booked after two Govindas suffer head injury during Dahi Handi
Over 18-20 lakh duplicate voters in Gujarat: Congress
Pune: 25th drum circle held in city
25th drum circle held in Pune
RSS ideologue’s foundation launches pension for families of political violence victims in Kerala
BJP planning campaigns on hour-to-hour basis with 60 days to go for MCC: Paatil
Heavy rainfall expected in Gujarat for 3 days