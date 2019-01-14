Over 1,700 participate in Rajkot Municipal Corporation’s third cycling event

Over 1,700 cyclists participated in a cycling event organised by Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Sunday. This is the third edition of the event, Cyclofun, for which the Rajkot Cycle Club and Rotary Midtown Library collaborate with the civic body.

The theme for this year’s event was ‘raising awareness for cleanliness’.

RMC commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani and Rajkot city police commissioner flagged off the event from Balbhavan in Race Course at 5 am.

Pani also participated in the 50 km race along with Deputy Commissioner of police Ravi Saiani.

There were three races in the event — 25 km, 50 km and 75 km. “In all, 1,400 cyclists had registered for Cyclonfun but on Sunday, at least 1,700 joined the race. Around 25 to 30 of them were foreigners,” municipal commissioner Pani told The Indian Express.

Students from Afghanistan and Syria, and British citizens presently staying in Rajkot, also participated in the cycling event. Winners were decided by a draw of lots and were awarded.