Over 150 booked for attacking Gujarat police during gambling raid

The Pavi Jetpur police in Chhota Udepur on Saturday booked over 150 people for attacking and pelting stones at policemen during a raid on a gambling den. Twelve people were named in the FIR, while a group of 150 unidentified people were booked.

The accused named in the FIR have been identified as Mitesh Patel, Bunty Shah, Digvijay Somsinh, Akash Shah, Deepam Patel, Sarav Shah, Rakesh Mochi, Bijal Shah, Piyush Ghnatiwala, Amish Shah, Manoj Patel and Buddhilal Shah.

In the attack, one constable Arjun Rathwa suffered grievous injuries on his head and hand, while sub-inspector S R Bharwad sustained minor injuries.

As per the complaint lodged by the police, three policemen were patrolling the Pavi Jetpur town area when they received a tip off regarding a gambling den near the old market area.

When the cops reached there, the alleged accused escaped from the spot. But in no time they returned with 100 others and pelted stones at the cops, police said. The police vehicle was also damaged in the attack. Rathwa also alleged that one of the accused, identified as Mitesh Patel, held him by his collar and used casteist slurs against him.

Based on the complaint, all the accused have been booked under IPC sections, 143 (Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly,), 147 (Punishment for rioting.), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon.), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and under relevant sections of the Atrocity Act.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdish Chawda said, “We are in the process of recording statements at the moment. No one has been arrested so far as all of them have managed to escape but arrests will be made soon. The accused pelted stones and attacked the men in uniform and also used casteist slurs against one of our constables. This is for the first time that such an incident has happened in that area and we have deployed police force to maintain law and order.”