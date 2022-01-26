Over 15 lakh new voters this year: CEC

WITH 4.84 crore total voters registered in Gujarat taking the electoral population ratio to 66.3 per cent, more than 15 lakh new voters have registered this year which included 6.5 lakh between 18-19 years .

Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat Anupam Anand shared these details during a virtual celebration of National Voters’ Day 2022 on Tuesday.

Appealing to the first time voters, Anand said, “As 40 per cent of the first time voters who complete 18 years as on January 1,2022 are in voter list but I would say that still many are yet to be covered. In numbers, 10-10.5 lakh voters have been covered under the voter list while still more than 16 lakh are remaining. I appeal everyone who has completed 18 years as on January 1,2022 to register through the mobile app.”

This state level programme was organised by the Chief Electoral Officer in the presence of the State Election Commissioner.

According to the data shared, more than 30.38 lakh voters applied for revision, this year of which more than 16 lakh applications were made through the Garuda mobile app.

With this the state stood first in the country in the Booth Level Officers activities depsite Covid pandemic, the CEO stated.