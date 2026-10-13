Over 140 food stalls across 15 garba venues in Ahmedabad inspected

AS PART of its food safety campaign, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC’s) Health and Food Department conducted inspections at 148 food stalls across 15 garba venues selling food items in the city on Sunday, as Navratri festivities began.

In a statement issued on Monday, the AMC said that while on-the-spot registration of 41 food stalls was completed during the inspection at garba events across the three zones – both West, East and West zone – 41 food samples were collected from the stalls.

“On the first day of Navratri, our teams inspected garba venues in the city. Preliminary on-site testing was conducted on 35 food items as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. All tested food items met the prescribed standards during the preliminary checks,” the AMC said.