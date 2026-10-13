Over 140 food stalls across 15 garba venues in Ahmedabad inspected

AS PART of its food safety campaign, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC’s) Health and Food Department conducted inspections at 148 food stalls across 15 garba venues selling food items in the city on Sunday, as Navratri festivities began.
In a statement issued on Monday, the AMC said that while on-the-spot registration of 41 food stalls was completed during the inspection at garba events across the three zones – both West, East and West zone – 41 food samples were collected from the stalls.
“On the first day of Navratri, our teams inspected garba venues in the city. Preliminary on-site testing was conducted on 35 food items as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. All tested food items met the prescribed standards during the preliminary checks,” the AMC said.
However, the civic body warned of legal action against those violating food safety norms. Earlier, the civic body urged garba organisers and stall owners to comply with food safety regulations as inspections will continue throughout Navratri to ensure public health is not compromised.
The AMC has appealed to the food stall holders and garba organisers to maintain personal cleanliness and hygiene of all food handlers working at the stall and follow the necessary hygiene standards while preparing and serving food items.
“Food stall holders are particularly urged to use clean aprons, head covers or caps and gloves where necessary, maintain proper hand hygiene and nail hygiene, as well as cover and store food items safely,” the AMC appealed.
The garba organisers have also been instructed not to allocate food stalls to individuals or organisations that do not have FSSAI registration, and to ensure that the necessary food safety and hygiene standards are followed for the sale of food items at the event venue.
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Each food stall holder operating during the garba event will have to obtain a separate FSSAI registration for their stall. If more than one food stall is being run by a an individual or organisation, a separate FSSAI registration will have to be obtained for each stall.
The AMC has opened the FSSAI registration process online, the statement said.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
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Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More