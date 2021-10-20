Over 12,000 bottles of illicit liquor destroyed in Ahmedabad

Over 12,000 bottles of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) seized by the city police were destroyed in a drive organised in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

According to the police, a prohibition seizure destruction drive was organised in Gota area of Ahmedabad Wednesday afternoon, in which a total of 12,384 bottles of IMFL worth Rs 72.92 lakh were destroyed using a bulldozer by the city police in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of police (Zone 1) Ravindra Patel.

A prohibition seizure destruction drive was organised in Gota area of Ahmedabad Wednesday afternoon, in which a total of 12,384 bottles of IMFL worth Rs 72.92 lakh were destroyed using bulldozer.https://t.co/XCMSTMNLHz pic.twitter.com/wkMQhDrpSB — Express Gujarat (@ExpressGujarat) October 20, 2021

“The seized illicit liquor from five police stations — Sola High Court police station, Naranpura police station, Vastrapur police station, Vadaj police station and Ghatlodia police station — was destroyed in the presence of senior police, administrative and prohibition department officials on Wednesday,” said a senior police official.