Over 11,000 complaints received, FIRs filed in 5 per cent: AG tells HC

Presenting data on applications received under the Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act, 2020, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, representing the state government, informed the Gujarat High Court on Monday that till date, over 11,000 complaints were received, five per cent of which has resulted in FIRs.

A majority of the complaints as well as FIRs registered pertain to private land disputes.

The submission by AG Trivedi came during the hearing of constitutional challenge to the law before the Gujarat HC division bench that had sought the statistics at an earlier hearing.

According to AG Trivedi, 11,036 applications were filed before the state-government notified committee that was constituted to adjudicate prima facie validity of a complaint pertaining to land grabbing allegations. The committee recommended FIRs in 805 of the complaints, that is about seven per cent of the applications.

As many as 467 complaints received were with reference to government land while 10,569 complaints were regarding private lands, the AG submitted. FIR were registered with respect to 589 complaints while 216 other matters were “settled”, said AG Trivedi.

Apart from approaching the committee, 146 matters were filed before the special courts under the provision of the law, of which 16 are in reference to government lands and 130 pertain to private lands.