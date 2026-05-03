Over 1,000 kg of suspect paneer destroyed in April in Gujarat

Gujarat FDCA destroyed over 1,018 kg of "suspect paneer" in April! As part of a statewide drive against fraudulent analogue dairy products, authorities are ensuring that what’s on your plate is real milk, not chemicals and vegetable fats. (File Photo)

THE GUJARAT government on Saturday said that the Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) had destroyed 1,018 kg of suspect paneer worth Rs1.83 lakh in April across the state. This was part of the drive to search, seize and destroy analogue dairy products being fraudulently sold as paneer in the market.

Gujarat health minister Praful Pansheriya was on Saturday quoted by the government as saying, “Anyone who cheats citizens by selling analogue products as paneer will not be spared under any circumstances. Food business operators should immediately start following the rules, otherwise the government will not hesitate to take strict legal action against them.”