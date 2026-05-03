Over 1,000 kg of suspect paneer destroyed in April in Gujarat

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THE GUJARAT government on Saturday said that the Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) had destroyed 1,018 kg of suspect paneer worth Rs1.83 lakh in April across the state. This was part of the drive to search, seize and destroy analogue dairy products being fraudulently sold as paneer in the market.
Gujarat health minister Praful Pansheriya was on Saturday quoted by the government as saying, “Anyone who cheats citizens by selling analogue products as paneer will not be spared under any circumstances. Food business operators should immediately start following the rules, otherwise the government will not hesitate to take strict legal action against them.”
In April, the Gujarat Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) had undertaken a drive to stop the fraudulent sale of analogue dairy products in the name of paneer. As part of this drive, a total of 4,193 units including manufacturing units, restaurants, dhabas and hawkers were inspected.
The statement said, “During this inspection, a quantity of about 1,018 kg of suspicious paneer/analogue worth an estimated Rs1,83,240 was found, seized and destroyed on the spot. Notices have been issued to about 270 units for serious negligence. Apart from this, 118 suspicious samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing, after which strict legal action will be taken.”
In addition, a total of Rs2,84,300 in fines have been collected from the firms violating the rules in municipal corporations. A total of, 18 units that showed serious negligence have also been sealed, the minister was quoted as saying after a meeting with top officials of the Gujarat FDCA.
As part of food safety in the summer season, “Food Safety on Wheels” initiative had so far conducted intensive checks at 1,576 places and tested 1,705 samples on units selling sugarcane juice, mango juice, golas and watermelon.
Not only this, 284 training programs and 255 awareness programs were organized under this drive to create awareness among traders and citizens about food purity and adulteration.
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