Gujarat: Over 1,000 in hospital after food poisoning post dinner at former Congress leader’s son’s wedding

At least 1,057 guests fell ill and suffered from food poisoning and were rushed to medical facilities after attending a dinner hosted by former Congress leader Wazir Khan Pathan to celebrate his son’s wedding Friday. The Visnagar taluka police said an inquiry has been ordered.

According to police inspector B L Maheriya of Visnagar taluka police station, “The wedding was held Thursday and the next day, a dinner was organised at Savala with 12,000-15,000 guests in attendance, of which around 1,057 guests started exhibiting symptoms of food poisoning such as vomiting and diarrhoea and were admitted to various health facilities across Gandhinagar.”

Superintendent of Police Parthrajsinh Gohil said that after being informed by the hospital authorities, the police registered a station diary entry and pursuant to the same, an inquiry by the police has been initiated.

“FSL and FDCA have taken samples of the sweets and other food items served at the dinner and the results are awaited. The health department too is working on this and have taken samples of the vomit and stool. Prima facie, it seems that the caterer may have been negligent and there could have been adulteration in the food,” he said.

Gohil added, “In such a scenario, registering an FIR would be up to the host (Pathan) or those affected. If they insist on the complaint, then based on the report from FSL, we can move forward with legal actions. Otherwise, FDCA has complete authority to impose a penalty on the caterer and to cancel their licence etc. Aggrieved parties can sue the caterer and seek compensation for treatment costs etc. Usually because of the civil remedy available, criminal actions are not initiated right away. Approximately, 1,250 guests have been affected with mild to moderate symptoms. There have been no deaths so far.”

Mehsana chief district health officer Vishnu Patel remained unavailable for a comment despite repeated attempts.

Meanwhile, a press release from the office of Health Minister Rushikesh Patel Saturday said he rushed to Visnagar at 3:30 am upon receiving the news of the outbreak and visited the patients undergoing treatment at Visnagar Civil Hospital, Vadnagar government hospital and Nutan Hospital. As per the press release, as of Saturday morning, 410 patients were admitted at Nutan Hospital, 300 others at the sub-district hospital, 206 at GH Hospital, 44 at Visnagar CHC, five at Unjha sub-district hospital, 135 at Vadnagar government hospital, seven at Kheralu CHC and 50 at Mehsana Hospital.