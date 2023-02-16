Over 100 Surat farmers file cheating case against Sahara’s Subrata Roy

Over a hundred farmers in Surat on Wednesday filed a complaint with police against Sahara India Parivar chief Subrata Roy and his investment firm managers of cheating them to the tune of Rs 88.67 lakh.

In the complaint, farmer Cherishbhai Patel of Kumbhariya village in Surat city mentioned that he made an investment of Rs 57.62 lakh in the name of his family members in various schemes of the Sahara Group at their branch in Kadodara of Surat district in 2008. Over 114 other residents of the same village made investments of Rs 31.04 lakh in these schemes in the same year.

According to police, the maturity period of the investments was between 2018 and 2021. However, when Cherishbhai Patel went to the Kadodara branch, asking for the maturity amount of Rs 1.45 crore, the branch manager gave some excuses. Other investors were also asked to come after a few days but the branch has been found shut for a few days.

Feeling cheated, the investors contacted Saroli police on Wednesday evening and lodged a complaint of cheating against Roy, a resident of Lucknow, along with his firm general manager, area manager and branch manager.

An offence has been registered under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420(cheating), 120(b)(criminal conspiracy).

Inspector SA Desai of Saroli police station said, “We have registered an offence of cheating over a hundred of people of Kumbhariya village. An investigation is on.”