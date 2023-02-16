scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Over 100 Surat farmers file cheating case against Sahara’s Subrata Roy

Feeling cheated, the investors contacted Saroli police on Wednesday evening and lodged a complaint of cheating against Roy, a resident of Lucknow, along with his firm general manager, area manager and branch manager.

According to police, the maturity period of the investments was between 2018 and 2021. (Express Photo
Listen to this article
Over 100 Surat farmers file cheating case against Sahara’s Subrata Roy
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Over a hundred farmers in Surat on Wednesday filed a complaint with police against Sahara India Parivar chief Subrata Roy and his investment firm managers of cheating them to the tune of Rs 88.67 lakh.

In the complaint, farmer Cherishbhai Patel of Kumbhariya village in Surat city mentioned that he made an investment of Rs 57.62 lakh in the name of his family members in various schemes of the Sahara Group at their branch in Kadodara of Surat district in 2008. Over 114 other residents of the same village made investments of Rs 31.04 lakh in these schemes in the same year.

According to police, the maturity period of the investments was between 2018 and 2021. However, when Cherishbhai Patel went to the Kadodara branch, asking for the maturity amount of Rs 1.45 crore, the branch manager gave some excuses. Other investors were also asked to come after a few days but the branch has been found shut for a few days.

Feeling cheated, the investors contacted Saroli police on Wednesday evening and lodged a complaint of cheating against Roy, a resident of Lucknow, along with his firm general manager, area manager and branch manager.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...

An offence has been registered under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420(cheating), 120(b)(criminal conspiracy).

More from Ahmedabad

Inspector SA Desai of Saroli police station said, “We have registered an offence of cheating over a hundred of people of Kumbhariya village. An investigation is on.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 23:51 IST
Next Story

Ashwin calls him ‘white walker of Indian cricket’, Virat Kohli cherry-picks his best innings, Dravid-Rohit hit nostalgia lane: Tributes paid to Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of 100th Test

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close