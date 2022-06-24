Over 1.88 lakh children enrolled on 2nd day of Shala Praveshotsav

On the second day of the three-day enrollment drive, Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani, held after a gap of two years, another 1,88,650 students were enrolled in Class 1 across 32,000 government primary schools in the state Friday.

With 2,00,399 children enrolled on the first day, a total of 3,83,567 children were admitted to government schools in the state. This includes more than 1.80 lakh girls while 77,996 children were enrolled in anganwadi centres in two days.

According to Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, 17,677 officials and elected representatives visited 10,024 schools across 7,662 villages on the second day. Aiming at 100 per cent enrollment, 20,624 government primary schools have been covered in 15,794 villages. The remaining nearly 10,000 schools would be covered Saturday, the last day.

The 1.88 lakh students enrolled Friday include 89,857 girls and 93,311 boys. It also includes 587 physically

challenged children–343 boys and 244 girls.

“Today Rs 70 lakh has been donated in cash and another Rs 9.24 crore in kind as a donation from the communities. Thus, financial assistance of over Rs 19 crore was received in two days. Also, 327 classrooms built at a cost of Rs 12 crore have been inaugurated in government primary schools in two days,” a government release stated quoting Vaghani.

A total of 1,60,825 children–82,829 boys and 77,996 girls–have been enrolled in anganwadi centres.

The state government’s campaign to further strengthen the education sector was getting a good response from the people and for the second day in a row, the citizens gave uninterrupted public support, the minister stated.