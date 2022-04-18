Over 1.8 lakh students attend exam against state’s quota of 5,097

On Sunday over 1.8 lakh Class 8 students from across the state appeared for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) exam, of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, recording the highest registration and attendance in the exam in the last five years.

However, only a total of 5,097 students are eligible for the scholarship scheme in the state.

Students of Class8, studying in government and grant-in-aid schools, with an annual family income of Rs 1.5 lakh are eligible for this scholarship scheme. Students of Class8, studying in government and grant-in-aid schools, with an annual family income of Rs 1.5 lakh are eligible for this scholarship scheme.

A total of 1,89,237 students of Class 8 from government and grant-in-aid schools in Gujarat had registered for the NMMSS exam this year, out of which 1,80,521 students appeared for the examination held at various centers across the state Sunday, according to the data maintained by the State Examination Board (SEB) which conducted the exam.

Meritorious students are entitled to a total scholarship of up to Rs 12,000 per annum from Class 9 to 12. Thus, eligible for a total of Rs 48,000 in scholarship.

Students of Class8, studying in government and grant-in-aid schools, with an annual family income of Rs 1.5 lakh are eligible for this scholarship scheme.