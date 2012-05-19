Out to rescue child workers,officials save employer son

Labour department officials had reportedly picked up a wrong child during a raid on three jardoshi units in Katargam area of Surat on Wednesday evening.

Admitting to the mistake,assistant labour commissioner M S Patel said,Our officials had done a wrong thing. We will take measure to ensure that no such incident occur again in future.

Reportedly,a 12-year-old boy,Mohammed Aftab Ansari,who was among the 13 rescued children,was a Class VII student and the son of a factory owner.

Acting on a tip-off,the officials had carried out raids on three different units and rescued the children. The officials found Aftab sitting idle in a hand-print unit. They took him to juvenile home in the city. The workers of the unit even told the officials that Aftab is son of the unit owner Majid Ansari and came here to give tiffin box to his father.

Ansari,who was not present during the raid,when came to know about the incident,he tried to convince the officials,but all in vain.

On Thursday evening,Aftab was released from the juvenile home after his uncle carried out all the legal procedures with the labour department officials.

Talking to The Indian Express Ansari said,There are 15 labourers working in my saree printing unit and all are adults. We dont keep minors in our units. My son came to the unit to give me a tiffin box,but I was not there and so he was waiting for me. We tried to explain the officials but they didnt listen to us. Aftab is a brilliant student and we also took help of the school principal and asked him to make a phone call to the labour department officials,but they didnt listen to us.

