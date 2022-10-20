scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Out for walk, woman run over by bus in Ahmedabad

A Bus Rapid transit System (BRTS) bus ran over a 38-year-old woman who was out for a walk in Ahmedabad Thursday morning.

As per the FIR registered with the G Traffic police station, Prachi Ramchandani, a resident of Sardarnagar area, went for a walk at around 7 am and her husband received a call around 7.30 am that she had met with an accident in Naroda Patiya area. On reaching the spot, her husband found Prachi dead with injuries. Passersby who gathered in the area told him that a reversing BRTS bus ran over her and she died on the spot.

The bus driver has been booked under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304 A (causing death by negligence) and Motor Vehicle Act sections 177 (general provision for punishment of offences), 184 (driving dangerously) and 134 (b) (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person).

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 11:33:22 pm
Live Blog

