Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Others can follow Gujarat’s transparent recruitment model: PM Modi

In February 2022, Asit Vora, chairman of Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) had quit after a series of paper leaks in recruitment exams conducted by the Board.

PM Narendra Modi addressed the Gujarat Rozgar Mela through video . (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday praised the “transparent” recruitment model of the Gujarat government and expressed belief that states across the country would study the model of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) and implement it.

“The recruitment model crafted by Gujarat Lok Seva Aayog (Gujarat Public Service Commission) is well-planned and I believe 100 per cent that this model will be studied by all states as per their need and a good system will be implemented across the country,” PM Modi said congratulating “Bhupendra Patel and his team” in a video message aired at an event held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar where Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel was also present.

In his address in Gujarati, PM Modi also appreciated the portals and mobile applications created by the Gujarat government for recruitment process. The PM’s comments come at a time when the recruitment boards of the state government has been facing severe criticism from political rivals for a number of paper leaks during recruitment exams.

Praising the Online Job Application System (OJAS), Modi said, “Using technology, the Gujarat government has created a digital platform OJAS to recruit class 3 and 4 personnel. The interview process has been done away with. Recruitment process has been made easy and transparent.”

The Prime Minister also praised the “Anubandham”mobile application and web portal of the government and said it has “brought in transparency and easy access”. “This platform has made it easier for those looking for jobs and those who need manpower and skills,” he added.

Appreciating Chief minister Bhupendra Patel for the new Industrial Policy, Modi said, “Today thousands of sons and daughters of the state will get appointment letters and selection letters for jobs in various departments of the state government.” The PM added that more than 5,000 persons were getting these appointment letters as part of Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board.

“Similarly, selection letters were being given to more than 8,000 police sub-inspectors and Lok Rakhshak Dal (LRD) jawans,” PM Modi said adding that the recruitments were in addition to recent 10,000 people who were absorbed in the state government.

“The target set for recruiting 35,000 persons (in Gujarat), has largely been completed,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Patel said, “Naresh Shah is the heading the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board since 2014 and examinations after he assumed office were conducted transparently.”

Adding that Shah is reluctant to continue in office, the CM said, “He has given in writing that he does not want to continue in the post. There are very few people who will say so… We have asked him to think about it.”

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 01:12:34 am
