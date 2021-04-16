OSD says no ‘special rooms’ category at Covid-19 hospitals in Vadodara

Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society GMERS-run Gotri Covid-19 hospital in Vadodara scale up testing as the city witnesses a surge of cases. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

A DAY after the BJP’s city unit in Vadodara issued a statement saying that it had demanded that the city administration must issue directives to private hospitals in the city treating Covid-19 patients to cap ‘special room’ rates in the fixed price category for the benefit of the patients seeking ‘special rooms’ in hospitals, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Thursday issued a notification ‘removing’ the category of special rooms.

In view of the growing number of hospitalisations in the city, the VMC further reduced the existing rates for Covid19 hospitalisation in private hospitals in both segments of hospitals — one with ICU facilities and another without ICU facilities. The notification has reduced the rates for simple ward beds from Rs 8,500 in hospitals with ICU facilities to Rs 4500 and for High Dependency Unit (HDU) from Rs 12,000 to Rs 6,000. The rates for ICU and Ventilator ICUs have been slashed from Rs 18,000 and Rs 21,500 respectively to Rs 13,500 and Rs 16,000.

In hospitals without ICU facilities, the rates for beds in wards and HDU beds will also be Rs 4,500 and Rs 6,000.

The notification issued on Thursday by the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Vadodara, Vinod Rao, said, “There shall be no category of special rooms. All the Hospitals with Special Rooms are requested to convert all special rooms into ward or HDU Category and add more beds in the existing special rooms. The charges of those admitted in the special rooms will be at par of either Ward or HDU rates as per the treatment provided.”

Rao said, “According to this notification, the biggest reduction in rate is as much as 50 per cent for beds in Wards and HDU in Segment 2 corporate and big hospitals, which have ICU facilities. This is because we want all Segment 2 Hospitals to upgrade their facilities into ICU Beds. We need to push these Hospitals out of their comfort zones and make them invest in high-quality critical care with Ventilators, Multi Para Monitors and other equipment for Oxygen Therapy at this time.”

On his decision to remove the category of special rooms altogether, Rao said, “Earlier the focus was to make Covid treatment available. We encouraged more than 160 Hospitals to open up to Covid treatment. We successfully created more than 11,000 beds which is more than all other cities of Gujarat. Now is a stage of progression of the epidemic, where we need to move from exclusive to inclusive. Even at GMERS Gotri and SSG Hospitals, all ‘Special Rooms’ have been converted to ICU or ward beds, to increase capacity.”