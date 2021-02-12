Orthopedic surgeon, family booked for abetment to suicide

An Ahmedabad-based orthopedic surgeon, his parents and sibling have been booked for abetment to suicide on February 9 after his 42-year-old wife allegedly died by suicide.

According to police, Dr Hitendra Patel, orthopedic surgeon at Devam Orthopedic Hospital at Sola in Ahmedabad, his parents Manu Patel and Subhadra Patel and his sister Deepu Patel were booked in an FIR at Ghatlodia Police Station on February 9 night, after Hitendra’s wife Harsha Patel, a native of Odhav in Ahmedabad, allegedly died by consuming poison on the same day.

Harsha and Hitendra were married on August 28, 2020 and had no children. According to police, the victim left an 18 page long purported suicide note in a book blaming Hitendra for marrying her “only for sexual favours” and alleged that her in-laws tortured her for dowry.

“The victim had consumed poison on February 9 after she met her husband at Devam Hospital and she was rushed to Civil Hospital in Sola where a team of doctors declared her dead during treatment. Taking cognizance of the complaint by victim’s father Nanjibhai, we initially filed an FIR against Hitendra and his parents under IPC sections 306 for abetment to suicide, 114 for offence committed when abettor present and sections of the dowry prohibition Act,” said YR Vaghela, police inspector, Ghatlodia Police Station.

“ Then we got hold of an 18 page long suicide note written by the victim in a notebook after which today we have also included the name of Hitendra’s sister Deepu Patel in the FIR and added sections 377 for unnatural sex and 328 for causing hurt through means of poison. The entire family has gone absconding since the incident and teams have been formed to apprehend them,” the inspector said.

According to the victim’s father Nanjibhai Patel’s written complaint, Harsha Patel was initially married 15 years ago with another man but they divorced after eight months. Similarly, the accused Hitendra was also a divorcee and the couple met through a marriage bureau. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the couple had married on August 28 2020 with limited guests.