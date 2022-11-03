scorecardresearch
Oreva letter to Morbi collector indicates bridge was reopened after ‘temporary repair’

The company said in the August 20, 2020, letter that it would undertake a permanent repair only after signing an agreement with the government for it.

According to the letter, a meeting was held in the presence of the district collector on January 29, 2020, and a “confirmation letter” was submitted by the company in accordance with the discussions in the meeting. (File)

An August 20, 2020, letter from Oreva Group to the Morbi district collector reveals that the company had informed the government authority that it would reopen the suspension bridge following a temporary repair, clarifying that it could undertake a permanent repair only after signing an agreement with the government.

The Indian Express could not independently verify the authenticity of the letter.

The letter stated that the company was informed by the district collector and the chief officer of the Morbi municipality that “some procedural work and resolutions” remained to be done or passed with respect to the agreement.

In the interim, the company informed the authorities that it was not going to “order materials/contractors/goods for permanent repairing unless a new agreement is presented (by the authorities) and signed (by both parties)”, pending which the company would conduct “temporary repairing of the Jhulto Pul (suspension bridge)” and reopen it. Only after signing the agreement would the company conduct a permanent repair, the letter added.

The letter further noted the company’s statement that it was “going to reopen the suspension bridge after temporary repairing”.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 02:41:41 pm
