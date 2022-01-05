Ordinance on anti-land grab Act in 2-3 days, AG tells Gujarat HC

The state government will come out with an ordinance on the Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act in the next “two to three days”, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi on Tuesday informed the Gujarat High Court.

AG Trivedi mentioned this while making submissions in a bunch of nearly 100 petitions challenging the Act.

The AG had, on December 23, submitted that the state government will come out with an ordinance before the New Year.

On Tuesday, AG Trivedi submitted before the court that as part of the ordinance, a provision for accused to appeal against the charges under the Act will be provided for.

He also added that “we (the state) are taking care of” regularisation of plots held by forest dwellers and will also provide for a provision for courts to reject complaints which are “totally vexatious, false.”

This comes after the division bench headed by Chief Justice Aravind Kumar in November 2021, had suggested the state counsel that it may consider amendments, including providing for a provision for the accused to appeal against the charges under the Act, amending the provision that brings private land under the purview of the Act and thirdly considering for a provision permitting regularisation of unauthorised occupation keeping the interests of marginalised groups in mind.