Order placed for 34 train sets for Surat, Ahmedabad metro services: Gujarat govt

Gujarat has placed an order for 34 state-of-the-art metro train sets, including 10 sets for Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II and 24 sets for Surat Metro, the government announced on Wednesday.

These trains are being manufactured at Titagarh’s manufacturing facility in Kolkata.

While Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-1 and Phase-2 have been operationalised, under Ahmedabad Metro Phase-2, a 68.2-km metro rail network is already operational in the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar corridor with 32 train sets currently in service.

The addition of 10 more train sets will increase the frequency of trains, reduce waiting time, and provide a better travel experience for passengers, the government said.

“Currently, construction of the 40.3-km metro rail network in Surat is underway. An order has been placed for 24 train sets for Surat Metro, and upon completion, Surat will witness a significant expansion of sustainable urban transport. This development will ease connectivity, reduce congestion and prove beneficial for Surat’s growing urban population,” the government said in a statement.