Orange alert in Surendranagar, Kutch, yellow alert in Ahmedabad, other cities till May 15

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Summer is in full showing in the state with temperatures easily soaring past 40 degrees Celsius in several parts. Also, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned against a heat wave across the state till mid-May.
The IMD has issued an orange alert as heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in the districts of Surendranagar and Kutch till May 14. Banaskantha, Patan, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Anand, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Amreli, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Botad have been cautioned with a yellow alert till May 15.
Meanwhile, Surendranagar was the hottest in Gujarat with its day temperatures rising to 45.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, followed by 45.4 degrees at Kandla Airport in Kutch, 44.3 degrees in Ahmedabad and Amreli, 44 degrees in Gandhinaga, 43.6 degrees in Vadodara, 43.5 degrees in Deesa and 43.3 degrees in Rajkot.
Surat, at 42.2 degrees Celsius, recorded the highest deviation from normal temperature by 6.8 degrees. Amreli and Vadodara were 3.5 degrees hotter than the normal temperature. Ahmedabad’s maximum temperature was 2.7 degrees higher than normal.
“No large change in maximum temperatures is likely over the next 4 days; thereafter, a fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius is very likely. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be 41-45 degrees Celsius at a few pockets over the Gujarat state over the next four days,” the IMD said in its forecast issued Monday.
Also, high minimum temperatures at night-hours are giving little relief to the residents.
The minimum temperature on Sunday night was the highest in Ahmedabad (30 degrees, which was 3 degrees higher than normal). Gandhinagar’s was 29.5, Bhavnagar’s 28.9, Surendranagar’s 28.5, Surat’s 28.5, Vadodara’s 28 and Deesa’s 27 degrees Celsius.
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